Read time: 1 minute
LIVESTREAM: AFSCME Is Hosting 19 Democratic Candidates In U Of Nevada Forum

Join Amanda Terkel and Joe Ralston as they talk about issues union members most want to hear.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Wikimedia Commons

Nineteen of the Democratic presidential candidates will appear at a forum of the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) today to hear their concerns and answer questions. The forum taking place at the University of Nevada is moderated by Amanda Terkel, of The Huffington Post, and Joe Ralston, of The Nevada Independent.

From the AFSCME website:

Presidential candidates will gather at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where they’ll face questions about their commitment to protecting public services and the working men and women who dedicate their lives to their communities. The forum is an AFSCME member event and will be moderated by HuffPost Washington bureau chief Amanda Terkel and Nevada Independent editor Jon Ralston.

America’s public service workers will make their voices heard in this election. Whether they’re responding to emergency calls, driving our children to school, caring for our most vulnerable, or doing any of the hundreds of jobs AFSCME members perform every day, people in public service deserve respect for their work and to have a voice on the job.

Watch the livestream here.


This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

