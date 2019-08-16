Lou Dobbs Praises ICE Employee For Running Down Jewish Protestors

At a Rhode Island ICE facility on Wednesday evening, an ICE employee used their SUV to ram through a group of peaceful protesters. At least five people were injured.

ABC News reports that the group protesting was "led by members of the "Never Again" movement, which likens undocumented immigrants being imprisoned to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust."

Does this mean all of ICE is anti-Semitic? You know that's how Trump would frame this incident and Maggie Haberman would see it as a smart political move.

In the above video (I spliced a GMA report and a Lou Dobbs clip together) you can see how ICE employee ran through the crowd. Later after the assault, more officers came out and pepper-sprayed the crowd to break up the protesters.

So far nothing has happened to the officer or the pepper-spraying thugs.

On Thursday's Lou Dobbs Tonight, the pro-Trump, pro-fascist talk show host brought on Fox News' Tom Homan to discuss the event. As you might expect Lou lied about the entire incident.

Dobbs gleefully made believe the ICE employee, who used his truck as a weapon was just legally parking his car and never mentioned an assault that took place against the protesters.

Dobbs said, "I know that it must just gladden your heart to see a bunch of demonstrators at an Immigration Customs Enforcement facility blocking the path of a guard and then complaining about the fact that he sought to do what is within his rights, which is to proceed to park his vehicle and go to work."

Nobody in America has the legal right to run over people that are blocking their way with a vehicle of any kind. But Trump has now normalized to his cadre of Fox Network viewers that violence is acceptable.

Homan, a staunch defender of Trump's xenophobic immigration policies replied, "Well exactly. First of all, a lot of protesters nationwide have shown up to ICE facilities, it makes you wonder if they even got a job. Besides this, they got to understand, ICE employees, especially our contractors that run our facilities for us, they're on edge Lou."

Being on edge does not justify assaulting anybody and that includes peaceful protesters.