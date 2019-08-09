Balloon Juice - talking teaching with the most professorial candidate ever;
Homeless on the High Desert - what, exactly, is Antifa?
Informed Comment - white al-Qaeda, Trump, and economic terrorism against El Paso;
Just Above Sunset - Donald J. Trump: NOT wanted;
The Mahablog - the coming economic meltdown.
Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and grew up in MD/DC and misses his favorite pizza (thin crust, rectangular, of course). What's your childhood pizzeria?
To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!