Image from: photo by M. Bouffant

Almost through the Dog Days ...

Tom Sullivan wants to know when Americans will take to the streets. I'd like to know too.

Scholars & Rogues offers us a warning from history: It can too happen here!

David E on Bringing Up Babies.

STINQUE's nojo has a clue.

Congratulatory Bonus Track: Great liberal blog Zandar Versus The Stupid celebrates 11 yrs. of great liberal blogging.

Compiled by Web of Evil (& Ennui)'s M.Bouffant. Send suggestions to mbru(at)crooksandliars.com.