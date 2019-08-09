Sweat Soaked Trump Claims He's Not The Racist, Hollywood Is

Trump's face was covered with sloppy and disgusting sweat as he roamed back and forth around the White House south lawn like a wild animal taking questions from the press.

It was a typical Trump display of attacks on his rivals, boasts about himself and his administration, and lies about everything else.

He was asked about being called a white supremacist and replied that he was unhappy about it.

Hey, who wouldn't be, but sometimes the truth hurts.

A reporter asked about their complaints against of conservative bias on Twitter and he said, "we're looking at that right now. we have a lot of these companies coming in a little while, as you know. we're going to be very tough with them. They're treating conservatives very unfairly."

Then Trump pivoted away from their assaults on social media companies and decided to call everyone but himself a racist.

"Hollywood,' he said. "I don't call them the elites. i think the elites are people that go after them in many cases. but Hollywood is really terrible. You talk about racism. Hollywood is racist."

Trump openly compliments neo-Nazis and uses racist attacks against Democratic members of Congress, but then hums a "don't look at me" tune when it comes to his own overt racism.

Trump continued, "What they're doing with the kind of movies they're putting out, it's actually very dangerous for our country."

Just like a free press ingrained into our Constitution is a very dangerous thing too?

"What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our country," he said.

And then he veered back into the faux meme that social media companies are attacking conservatives.

"We have now in a little while all of the heads of the biggest companies coming in and we're going to talk to them. they treat conservatives, republicans totally different than they treat "others."

When Trump emphasizes the term "others" what do you think he means?