There's Always A Silver Lining

Trump this week...

—tried to buy Greenland



—canceled Denmark trip because it wasn’t for sale



—decreed self “the chosen one” on trade



—quoted reference to him as “2nd coming of God”



—labeled D-voting Jews “disloyal” to Jews/Israel



—claimed without evidence Google manipulated 2016 votes

It’s just Thursday …..

Still, our Ambassador to Denmark is a graduate of Life Chiropractic College & an actress “best known for her work in Deathstalker & the Warriors from Hell” according to her delightful Wikipedia page! So on the plus side, Trump’s temper tantrum over purchasing Greenland may not make him the most ridiculous American Denmark has dealt with this week.

Published with permission of JuanitaJean.com