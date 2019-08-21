Trump: 'I Am The Chosen One'

'King of the Jews', 'King of Israel', 'The Second Coming of God', and now 'The Chosen One'. Donald Trump is having a helluva morning.

Source: CNBC

President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared himself “the Chosen One” as he defended his administration’s actions in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

The president’s self-aggrandizing remark followed a string of criticisms aimed at his predecessors, whom he claimed had ignored China’s alleged malpractice on trade.

“This isn’t my trade war, this is a trade war that should have taken place a long time ago,” Trump told reporters outside the White House.

“Somebody had to do it,” the president said. He added, while looking to the heavens: “I am the Chosen One.”