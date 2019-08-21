Politics
Trump: 'I Am The Chosen One'

The King of the Jews hath spoken.
By Scarce
'King of the Jews', 'King of Israel', 'The Second Coming of God', and now 'The Chosen One'. Donald Trump is having a helluva morning.

Source: CNBC

President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared himself “the Chosen One” as he defended his administration’s actions in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

The president’s self-aggrandizing remark followed a string of criticisms aimed at his predecessors, whom he claimed had ignored China’s alleged malpractice on trade.

“This isn’t my trade war, this is a trade war that should have taken place a long time ago,” Trump told reporters outside the White House.

“Somebody had to do it,” the president said. He added, while looking to the heavens: “I am the Chosen One.”


