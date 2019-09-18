Alex Jones Says Beto O'Rourke Is Dead If He Succeeds With Gun Buyback

Alex Jones may not have the usual platforms, but that hasn't stopped him from stoking the fires of violence over guns.

Last week, Jones told his followers that he needed to "fund this operation" with a new Beto "counter shirt."

" I came in this morning, and I said, “Hey everybody, what’s a great Beto counter shirt?" Jones said. "Like ‘from our cold dead hands'?"

He continued, "I was like how about “from his cold dead hands"?

"Well I don’t want to threaten him." Yes, yes he does. If Alex Jones had his way he'd hold Beto hostage while barraging him with constant threats.

" But that’s what’s going to happen, you know they try to take the guns, it's civil war," he said.

This isn't new. Right wing gun huggers have long argued that the Second amendment comes with a built-in right to violent defiance.

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre endorsed the insurrectionist interpretation of the Second Amendment during a speech at the 2009 Conservative Political Action Conference, claiming, “Our Founding Fathers understood that the guys with the guns make the rules.”

Meghan McCain has threatened it along with Tucker Carlson, and now so has Alex Jones. But Jones added the twist of a dead Beto to his threat, proving he should be 100 percent de-platformed as soon as possible.

