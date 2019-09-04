Look, Meghan, Threatening Us With Violence Is No Way To Solve Mass Shootings

I am constantly amazed by the sheer narcissism of gun owners who think simulations and target practice prepares them for dominating a real-life attack with assault weapons. Hell, cops and members of the military have been known to fold under that kind of pressure.

So here's poor little rich girl Meghan McCain, basically trying to bludgeon the rest of The View's cast with the threat that violence will break out if we buy back assault weapons. (At some point in the extended conversation, she insisted media organizations should have reporters assigned to the gun beat, so they can tell guns apart. Another NRA talking point!)

"The AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America, by far. I was just in the middle of Nowhere, Wyoming, if you're talking about going around and taking people's guns from them, there's going to be violence," she asserted.

"They lived without them for many years -- " Joy Behar said, referring to the previous assault weapons ban.

"I'm not living with no guns," she replied. ("I can't live if living is without you...")

"What about living without the assault weapons that are killing our children?" Sunny Hostin said. "How about living without that gun?"

"All right, how about we virtue signal that 20 minutes into the show?" Meghan sniped.

"How about when we can walk in a mall and not be nervous that someone is going to pull out an assault gun?" Abby Huntsman said.

"None of you feel safe? Again, I feel safe that I can protect myself and I have guns in my house... all right, welcome back," she said.

Poor Meghan, all ganged up on with the logic and the common sense.

Meghan, hon. The only way you can be "safe" from assault weapons (or even most handguns) is to live in full body armor, 24/7. You're just a deluded idiot to think otherwise. I know you married a wingnut and you're trying to impress him with what a strong right-wing woman you are, but use your head for something beside a place to hang a hat.

Explain to me how your guns would have protected you in Las Vegas:

How about Odessa?

Or the Pulse nightclub shooting?

What about Dayton?

Or the Gilroy Garlic Festival?

And to add to your stupidity with veiled threats of violence if we take away your favorite toys? America has HAD IT. No more extortion. No more "Don't make me hit you." The vast majority of people in this country are just fine with an assault weapons ban.

When you're lined up with white supremacist poster boy Tucker Carlson, threatening violence over gun buybacks, That's abuser logic. You should maybe rethink things.