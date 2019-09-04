Tucker Carlson Flips Out: AR-15 Buybacks 'Will Start A Civil War'

Conservatives along with their NRA allies are now claiming that if semiautomatic assault weapons are banned in America to curtail the mass murders, this will cause a violent reaction and an all-out civil war.

"What you're calling for is civil war," Carlson squealed.

On "The View" Tuesday afternoon, Meghan McCain screeched about Beto O'Rourke's idea of having the government buybacks of semiautomatic weapons, yelling, "I can't live without my guns!"

That same evening on Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour, he freaked out in a similar manner. Just the thought of outlawing the weapons responsible for inflicting mass casualties during these horrific mass shootings gave Tucker an excuse for hysterical "they're coming for your guns!" propaganda.

Discussing the issue with Democratic pollster Bernard Whitman, Tucker became unhinged.

Tucker first became perturbed when Whitman told him that Trump was too beholden to the NRA and cowardly to enact real gun safety measures.

Tucker claimed the government would try and take the semiautomatic assault weapons by force, which of course is ludicrous, and fuels the kind of hatred that turns into violence.

Carlson said, "It's not simply Beto, that's the tape that we played. Elizabeth Warren, who seems likely to be the nominee of the Democratic Party, much more likely than Joe Biden in my opinion, has also called for gun confiscation." (That's a lie.)

He continued, "So, this is -- what you are calling for is civil war. What you are calling for is an incitement to violence. It's something I wouldn't want to live here when that happened, would you? I'm serious."

Maybe if Moscow Mitch and Comrade Trump actually did something significant on gun control these kinds of ideas would not come up.

But I digress. This mating call to the psycho-militia movement/anti-government freaks out in the sticks is very dangerous, indeed.

As an aside, what was also interesting which was Carlson's attack on Walmart. Fox News and all of their main hosts has been solidly behind the retail chain since it began destroying local businesses years ago and always defend its business practices. Carlos was furious that they stopped selling ammunition.

I only wish these NRA suck-ups and phony Second Amendment vigilantes and "gun huggers" would be just as angry at the weapons used to carry out these mass murders as they are at people trying to curb this type of bloody mayhem.