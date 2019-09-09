C&L's Late Nite Music Club With W.I.T.C.H.

Up until 1964, the southern Africa country of Zambia was a British colony. In that year then-president of the country, Kenneth Kaunda decreed that 95% of the music played on radio stations had to be Zambian in origin.

Since rock-n-roll had already seeped into the musical landscape of the country, a lot of musicians started incorporating into the more traditional sounds of their surroundings. By the mid-70s, this mixture of traditional African music with psychedelic rock and funk was coined Zamrock.

One of the most popular bands was W.I.T.C.H (which stood for "We Intend To Cause Havoc".) Here's the title track of their debut album, 1974s In The Past.

What are you listening to tonight?