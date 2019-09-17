Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

Kamala Harris Slow Jams The News!

Remember when Obama did this? (open thread)
By Frances Langum

Kamala Harris slow jams the news with Jimmy Fallon.

Open thread below...


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.