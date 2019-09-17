Home
Entertainment
9/17/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
Kamala Harris Slow Jams The News!
Remember when Obama did this? (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
Kamala Harris slow jams the news with Jimmy Fallon.
Open thread below...
More C&L Coverage
Open Thread - ICYMI - Good News!
Last night's Jimmy Fallon had some good news for us!
Feb 06, 2015
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - Best Father-Daughter Dance Fail Ever
Jimmy Fallon shares a Father-Daughter Dance story for the ages.
May 18, 2018
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread: Jimmy Fallon's Drumpf Calls Obama
"Hello this is Donald Trump. You're so glad I called."
May 05, 2016
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread
Open Thread; Jimmy Fallon's "Make Buscemi Say" hashtag.
Sep 06, 2013
By
Frances Langum
