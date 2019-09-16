Kellyanne Conway Runs Out Of Ammo: Argues 'Libs Are Coming For Your Guns!'

White House presidential advisor says Trump won't let mass shootings, "be the excuse that a bunch of liberals and socialists have to confiscate firearms from law-abiding citizens who have legally procured them."

These are the type of moronic and destructive tirades Trump and his minions revel in: serve the NRA and destroy any chance of a bipartisan deal in Congress for gun sense. We as a nation are forbidden to do anything to prevent Americans being slaughtered by semiautomatic weapons.

During Sunday morning's Fox News Sunday interview with guest host Bill Hemmer, Conway was quizzed about the topic of gun control.

After playing video of Trump saying he won't let Democrats take away your guns, Hemmer asked, "Mitch McConnell says he wants to know what the president will support. Has he made a decision on that?"

Mitch McConnell does not trust Donald Trump anymore than the Democrats do when it comes to bipartisan discussions since he screwed them during 2018 immigration negotiations.

Conway said that Trump is engaged in many discussions on gun safety and the Second Amendment after the El Paso and Dayton shootings with both Democrats and Republicans. Sure he is.

And then she launched into one of her typical destructive monologues.

Conway said, "We want this to be bipartisan but we're not going to allow bad actors who should not have firearms in the first place who then a murder innocent Americans to be the excuse that a bunch of liberals and socialists have to confiscate firearms from law-abiding citizens who have legally procured them."



Wanting sensible and necessary gun control measures including banning semiautomatic assault weapons does not make one a socialist, but that is their constant refrain against Democrats for the upcoming 2020 election to defend against any good idea that is not supported by the Trump ministration.

Then Conway put in another restriction on possible new gun control measures

"And I'm not going to allow people who are constantly maligning and the deriding our law enforcement to be in charge of public safety, public policy," she said.

In other words, if you do not lavishly bow down to cops, regardless of their job performance, Donald Trump will ignore and shun you.

Hemmer did a very poor job with follow-up questions throughout his interview with Conway, but he did try to pin the White House down to give us an indication of what they actually would support.

Hemmer said, "I don't hear support for a specific piece of legislation. Does that mean the decision has not yet been made?"

Conway then went on one of her patented lengthy uninformative monologues in order to chew up the time remaining in her segment.

"So, we have to look at what has happened and fix that for the next time. Not just pass bills willy-nilly, because the government -- the Democrats like Beto O'Rourke admitted it the other night, we're coming for your guns," Conway said.

Buying back AK15's is not the government confiscating your guns. Idgit.

We all know the only measures Trump will truly support are those given to him by the NRA and Conway's only job is to demonize the Democrats while getting paid by the taxpayers. And she's got very few issues she can use to cement Republican support for her boss. It looks like the gun issue may not even work anymore.