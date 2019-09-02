MBRU

Brad Delong: Once upon a time, America was the furnace where the future was being forged.

Mo More Mister Nice Blog: Breitbart readers can tell you who is behind the wave of mass shootings in the run-up to the 2020 election.

Joe.My.God.: Floridians gather to pray the ‘cane away.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Populist Trump wants to index capital gains to inflation, a tax code changing delivering 86 percent of its benefits to the richest top 1 percent.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Our focus is on helping the folks who work in the mailrooms and the machine shops of America. The plumbers, the carpenters, the cops, the teachers, the truck drivers, the pipe fitters. The people that like me best." (Donald Trump, November 29, 2017)