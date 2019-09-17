No More Mister Nice Blog: Disinformation campaigns will happen, but they're not magic. They can be defeated. And they're no excuse for indulging in despair.

What Would Jack Do: Trump is so thin-skinned and hypersensitive that he just can't help giving his critics a more prominent platform.

Strangely Blogged: Republicans equate anything to the left of Reagan with genocidal communism. It's an incoherent and desperate gambit.

Bay Area Houston: Briscoe Cain needs to be taken seriously. Also: Holy Hell, this is from a law firm???

