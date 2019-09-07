Juanita Jean’s: Ethically-challenged Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton did nothing in response to 100 letters threatening violence against immigrants. Maybe it was because his wife likes to sing, “I am a pistol packing Momma and my husband sues Obama.”

The Mahablog: The DOJ’s antitrust action against four automakers is a twofer for Trump. It advances his anti-regulatory climate change denialism while punishing California.

The Progressive Pulse: A look into the documents left behind by the GOP’s Gerrymanderer-in-Chief.

Alicublog: The National Review’s Rich Lowry tries his hand as a slavery apologist in “Five Things They Don’t Tell You about Slavery.”

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I'm sure I'm not the only male in America who, when Palin dropped her first wink, sat up a little straighter on the couch and said, ‘Hey, I think she just winked at me.’ And her smile. By the end, when she clearly knew she was doing well, it was so sparkling it was almost mesmerizing. It sent little starbursts through the screen and ricocheting around the living rooms of America." (Rich Lowry, on the Vice Presidential Debate, October 3, 2008)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up for this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.