LGBTQ Nation: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo considers some rights more equal than others.

Balkinization: The Supreme Court will hear two cases in October that will determine whether the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars employers from discriminating based on sexual orientation.

Notes to Ponder: The future holds dramatic change for national population and power.

Mock, Paper, Scissors: It has been 69 years since flights of magic dolphins brought forth Peggy Noonan.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"It's hard for me to look at a great nation issuing these documents and sending them out to the world and thinking, oh, much good will come of that. Some things in life need to be mysterious. Sometimes you need to just keep walking." (Peggy Noonan, on the release of the Bush administration torture memos, April 19, 2009)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up for the last time this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.