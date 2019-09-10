News Corpse: There's no way of knowing whether Trump's "canceled Taliban meeting" was even a real thing, but let's hope it wasn't.

Ed Brayton: People with low emotional intelligence are more likely to have a right-wing or authoritarian world-view.

I Should Be Laughing: The case against naming-and-shaming big Trump donors.

Lo Imprescindible: The case for naming-and-shaming big Trump donors.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!