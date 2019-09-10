Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753

News Corpse: There's no way of knowing whether Trump's "canceled Taliban meeting" was even a real thing, but let's hope it wasn't.

Ed Brayton: People with low emotional intelligence are more likely to have a right-wing or authoritarian world-view.

I Should Be Laughing: The case against naming-and-shaming big Trump donors.

Lo Imprescindible: The case for naming-and-shaming big Trump donors.

Blog round-up by Infidel753.


