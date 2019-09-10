NC Special Election Today Expected To Be A Trump Bellwether

Trump was in North Carolina last night, ranting and raving to the Republican race that they had to vote GOP in the special election being held today to keep the socialists away.

"This is a big day, not just for North Carolina but I think for the entire Trump presidency, Diane," John Berman said on CNN's New Day today.

"Yeah, John, and the people here in the Ninth district have been without representation for almost a year at this point, so when the polls open in half an hour, they are ready to finally get their congressman," Dianne Gallagher said.

"The thing is right now it is a tight race in a district that both Trump and Romney won by 12 points, meaning that since it's a toss-up, the president, the vice president, and all sorts of republicans who bring their clout with them are here to avoid what they see could be a litmus test for 2020.

"And while North Carolina's ninth district do-over election may technically be Dan versus Dan, it also poses an early 2020 test for President Trump."

A vote for any Democrat tomorrow in North Carolina is a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American dream.

"At an election eve rally for Republican candidate Dan Bishop, the president making it clear that Tuesday's results are about more than one election."

Tomorrow we take the first steps to firing Speaker Pelosi and winning back the House in 2020.

Yeah, right.

You know the drill. Dan Bishop is hugging Trump like a teddy bear, while outside groups have been pouring money into the district.

"Dan McCready, a former Marine and self-described political moderate, admits that some of the debates playing out in his party's presidential primary pose a challenge for him in the district, especially as TV ads," Gallagher said.

She also noted that Trump, as usual, was trying to control the outcome by saying he wasn't on the ballot.

He knows he is. Let's see how he does tonight.