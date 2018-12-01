North Carolina De-Certifies NC-09 Republican Win For Potential Fraud

This is quite a story of blatant illegalities. The funny thing is, according to Think Progress, the exact same kind of irregularities popped up in the exact same counties in the Republican primary. Hmm.
By the time this is all over, we could have yet another win in the Democratic column:
As of Saturday, the margin in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District stands at 905 votes in favor of Republican Mark Harris over Democrat Dan McCready. It’s a narrow margin, though hardly the narrowest of the 2018 midterm election season. Democrat Ben McAdams was certified the winner over outgoing GOP Rep. Mia Love shortly before Thanksgiving despite winning by fewer than 700 votes.
And yet, North Carolina’s State Board of Elections refused to certify the results during a meeting Friday afternoon, after voting anomalies and allegations of ballot tampering triggered an investigation into possible election fraud.
The problems began even before Election Day, when voters around the district began reporting they had received absentee ballots they neither requested nor needed. Others submitted statements under oath that some individuals — including at least one person with ties to the Harris campaign — came to their doors to collect absentee ballots, even ones that hadn’t been fully filled out.
