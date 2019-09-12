Neil Cavuto Compares Antifa(scist) Protests To Right Wing Extremist Massacres

Fox News host Neil Cavuto interviewed Pres. Obama's former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson on Wednesday. The two discussed the events of 9/11, and how the country is still actively pursuing all terrorist threats.

The two were very civil in their discussions as they were honoring the anniversary of 9/11, but as Jeh Johnson explained the newer threats being committed by right-wing nationalists, their discussion took a turn.

As Johnson repeatedly touched on the rise of right-wing terrorism Neil Cavuto became very uncomfortable.

Johnson explained that the terrorist threat still exists and has evolved since 9/11, and he emphasized the lone wolf attacks.

Johnson said, "Where we are challenged now are what I referred to as terrorist inspired attacks, the so-called lone wolf, inspired by something they see or read on the internet."

He continued, "Foreign terrorist organizations and then of late, violent right-wing nationalism which often inspires people and in fact, the anti-defamation league and others now track this and say that right-wing violent extremism, that type of violence -- is outpacing

Cavuto became uncomfortable that Johnson explained the spike in these white nationalist attacks under the Trump administration.

Neil cut in and said, "But there's also Antifa antifa and these other things. I mean nuts are nuts right, so I guess what I'm asking is whether you see anything of the magnitude happened 18 years ago happening again?"

Cavuto, like most Fox News hosts tried to play the both sides on terrorism, domestic and foreign by making believe Antifa, which hasn't murdered anybody is just as bad which is a laughable comparison.

Johnson didn't belabor the point and replied, "We can never say never. we have to be vigilant. in homeland security, national security, one failure equals 1,000 successes."

When George Bush's DHS began investigations on the rise of right-wing extremism along with Jeh Johnson and in 2009, when a study by the Missouri Information Analysis Center, meant for law-enforcement officers, was leaked to the public in February 2009. The paper, titled “The Modern Militia Movement,” linked members of these militias to fundamentalist Christian, anti-abortion or anti-immigration movements, Republicans on radio and television freaked out and claimed it was a hit job on them.

↓ Story continues below ↓

And how have Republicans combated this rise in violent right-wing nationalism? Instead of taking real actions they've attempted to paint Antifa as the flip-side, a "left-wing terrorist group."

Terrorism has changed since 9/11. Now it's home-grown.