Neil Cavuto Reads Hate Mail On Fox News

Wishing he was dead was not the welcome back from COVID Neil Cavuto would have hoped for from Fox News viewers.
By John Amato
2 hours ago
On Fox News' Your World Today, host Neil Cavuto began his program by sharing emails he received after he came back from a bout of COVID.

When Cavuto tested positive for COVID about two weeks ago, he went on-air to plead with his viewers to get vaccinated since being vaccinated helped him survive because he is also immunosuppressed.

On his return, many of his viewers didn't take kindly to his pro-vaccine stance.




With Fox News kowtowing to the anti-vaxer crowd, it's not a shock that Neil Cavuto received a less than warm welcome upon his return from COVID.

It highlights the sad state of affairs for a network like FNC that is raising the death totals and infection rates from COVID throughout our country all in service of their click bait and TV ratings.

