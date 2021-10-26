Neil Cavuto Reads Hate Mail On Fox News

On Fox News' Your World Today, host Neil Cavuto began his program by sharing emails he received after he came back from a bout of COVID.

When Cavuto tested positive for COVID about two weeks ago, he went on-air to plead with his viewers to get vaccinated since being vaccinated helped him survive because he is also immunosuppressed.

With Fox News kowtowing to the anti-vaxer crowd, it's not a shock that Neil Cavuto received a less than warm welcome upon his return from COVID.

It highlights the sad state of affairs for a network like FNC that is raising the death totals and infection rates from COVID throughout our country all in service of their click bait and TV ratings.