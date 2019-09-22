Nice Try, Moscow Mitch, On The Election Security Head Fake. It Won't Work

Moscow Mitch McConnell is so desperate to shed that nickname that he actually broke (partially) this week and announced his support for an amendment adding $250 million in election security spending for states.

That's not a victory, warns Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden, who points out "This money can be used for anything relating to elections. Including giving states taxpayer dollars to buy insecure voting machines." He continued "This isn't election security, it's a sham."

And that's why it’s necessary for the legislation in the House to pass, because it actually secures elections. It requires paper ballot backups for federal elections. It also mandates that the states shore up their systems to meet security requirements. To accomplish that, it provides $600 million for states to beef up their security now, and gives states $175 million biannually to help keep their infrastructure secure.

We're smack-dab in the middle of another attempt by Trump to use a foreign power to interfere in elections. That's what we see happening in front of our very eyes: Trump extorting Ukraine n order to damage a potential opponent. What we don't see is what Russia or some other foreign adversary could be doing behind the scenes to taint the 2020 election.

That's what we have to guard against, and until Moscow Mitch brings that legislation to the Senate floor with an up-or-down vote, he will remain Moscow Mitch.

Published with permission from Daily Kos.