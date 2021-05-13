Bret Baier Throws Receipts At McConnell To No Avail

Moscow Mitch lies like he breathes, but it isn't for lack of effort from Bret Baier to get real answers from him.

Talking about the GOP's strategy to take the nation back to the 1850s regain a Congressional majority, Baier called McConnell out on his assertion that Republicans are all about the future, and he brought receipts.

"Alright, I'm gonna try one more time. Since April 24, fundraising emails from Republicans have mentioned the former president 97 times, an average of more than five times a day," Baier said, sounding a teensy bit exasperated. "You're saying the focus is not on the past. But you're using the former president's name, and Republicans are, to raise money for 2022."

McConnell was grimace-smiling by the end of that fact-check, and threw his colleagues under the bus.

"Well, look, each individual candidate is going to use whatever appeal they think works to try to raise money," he smarmed. Then came the whopper.

"I'm not in the money-raising business, I'm in the Senate business. What we're trying to do here is to make some progress for the country."

Where do we begin, here? Do we scream like a lunatic that the being in the "Senate business" IS THE SAME THING as being in the "money-raising business?" Do we set our hair on fire while riding a horse through his office hallway reminding him that in 2020 he ran in the most expensive Senate race in Kentucky history, raising $53.6 million?

Or do we even dare dive into the mind-bending lie that McConnell — the proud "Grim Reaper" of the Senate, the man who has vowed that his ONLY goal was to "STOP" the Biden administration from accomplishing anything at all — gives anything close to a flying f*ck about tRyInG tO mAkE sOmE pRoGrEsS fOR tHe cOuNTrY?