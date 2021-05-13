Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Bret Baier Throws Receipts At McConnell To No Avail

Moscow Mitch knows his BS lies will work on work on the Fox News audience.
By Aliza Worthington
2 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

Moscow Mitch lies like he breathes, but it isn't for lack of effort from Bret Baier to get real answers from him.

Talking about the GOP's strategy to take the nation back to the 1850s regain a Congressional majority, Baier called McConnell out on his assertion that Republicans are all about the future, and he brought receipts.

"Alright, I'm gonna try one more time. Since April 24, fundraising emails from Republicans have mentioned the former president 97 times, an average of more than five times a day," Baier said, sounding a teensy bit exasperated. "You're saying the focus is not on the past. But you're using the former president's name, and Republicans are, to raise money for 2022."

McConnell was grimace-smiling by the end of that fact-check, and threw his colleagues under the bus.

"Well, look, each individual candidate is going to use whatever appeal they think works to try to raise money," he smarmed. Then came the whopper.

"I'm not in the money-raising business, I'm in the Senate business. What we're trying to do here is to make some progress for the country."

Where do we begin, here? Do we scream like a lunatic that the being in the "Senate business" IS THE SAME THING as being in the "money-raising business?" Do we set our hair on fire while riding a horse through his office hallway reminding him that in 2020 he ran in the most expensive Senate race in Kentucky history, raising $53.6 million?

Or do we even dare dive into the mind-bending lie that McConnell — the proud "Grim Reaper" of the Senate, the man who has vowed that his ONLY goal was to "STOP" the Biden administration from accomplishing anything at all — gives anything close to a flying f*ck about tRyInG tO mAkE sOmE pRoGrEsS fOR tHe cOuNTrY?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team