Pete Buttigieg: 'American Leadership Is Needed Now More Than Ever'

Pete Buttigieg has some great lines in last night's Democratic debate.

"The president clearly has no strategy," he said. "You know, when I first got into this race, I remember President Trump scoffed and said he'd like to see me make a deal with (Chinese President) Xi Jinping. Well, I'd like to see him make a deal with Xi Jinping. It's just one more example of a commitment not made," he said.

"Is it just me, or was that supposed to happen, like, in April?"

He said when things like that trade deal don't happen, adversaries and allies alike take note of the inability of the U.S. to keep its word or follow through on its plans. "And when that happens, there are serious consequences," he said.

He mentioned the G7, where at a meeting to talk about the great challenges of climate change, "there was literally an empty chair where American leadership could have been."

"The problem is, this is a moment when American leadership is needed more than ever. Whether it's in Hong Kong, where those protesters for democracy need to know that they have a friend in the United States, or anywhere around the world, where we increasingly see dictators throwing their weight around.

"The world needs America, but it can't just be any American."