Jim Jordan Toadies On Whistleblower: 'Whatever Trump Said Was In Best Interest Of Our Country'

It's Trump-First and not America in Jim Jordan's eyes.

Sean Hannity was livid over the new Whistle-blower report coming out of the NY Times and Washington Post, so he brought on Rep. Jim Jordan to wax poetic about the odorous Donald Trump.

Hannity said, "So we have more weaponization, the powerful weaponry of our intelligence community to keep us safe now being turned on Donald Trump, again."

Sean Hannity, like most Fox News hosts, is furious about this story and immediately -- and without proof -- blamed holdovers from the Obama administration in the intelligence community.

Rep. Jordan replied, "Sean, how much you want to bet whatever the president said was in the best interests of the United States of America? That's the bottom line."

(Cue Stars and Stripes Forever)

Jordan continued, "We've sort of see this before. The Democrats -- Adam Schiff get all spun up, they said the president did something wrong - when the facts come out, it's just the opposite."

"The president didn't do anything wrong and they were spinning this whole thing up. It's not like we haven't seen this movie before and I would bet everything, whatever the president said was in the best interest of our country," Rep. Jordan opined.

As we've seen too many times to count, Trump always puts himself, his business interest and his family first before the interests of people of America.

And as usual Hannity and his ilk are angrier at the leakers reporting wrongdoing rather than the wrongdoer, because it puts Trump and many in his administration at risk (see: Michael Flynn) in the eyes of the actual law.

There's no shock in his soliloquy as we've seen Gym Jordan and his Freedom Caucus wackos undermine the Constitution. They exhibit no self respect all in an effort to defend and apologize for the many illegal and pitiful actions taken by Donald Trump.