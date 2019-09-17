At Rally, Racist Trump Calls Out To Steve Cortes: 'Looks More WASP Than I Do'

During Donald Trump's New Mexico rally on Monday, he bizarrely asked Steve Cortes, a CNN TV surrogate who he supported more: Americans or Hispanics.

Are Hispanics born in this country not United States citizens? Are they all rapists, murderers, gang members and drug dealers?

Is it possible that all 47 million American Hispanics (the largest minority group in the nation) are undocumented and flea infested?

During Trump's rally, at one point he focused on CNN uber-Trump surrogate Steve Cortes, who just recently was promoting a Prager U conspiracy theory that Trump never said Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville were "very fine people."

Trump promoted his own conspiracy theory, telling his rally-goers that CNN had fired Cortes because he was "too positive on Trump" which CNN has already denied.

Then in an effort to be funny, Trump turned racist.

Trump said, "He happens to be Hispanic. he happens to be Hispanic, but I have never quite figured it out because he looks more like a wasp than I do."

He continued, "I haven't figured that one out. there is nobody that loves his country more or Hispanic more than Steve Cortes."

Huh? It's inconceivable To Trump as a Hispanic to love your heritage and America all at once.

"Who do you like more, the country or the Hispanics?" Trump asked.

Trump continued, "He says, the country. I don't know, I may have to go for the Hispanics, to be honest with you. We got a lot of Hispanics."

To Trump if you are Hispanic then you are not American. Hispanic voters will show him otherwise in 2020.