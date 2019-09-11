Tucker Carlson Hilariously Declares John Bolton 'A Man Of The Left'

"Man of the people" and frozen dinner heir Tucker Carlson was beside himself with joy Tuesday night as he put his focus on John Bolton's termination.
"Great news for America!," Carlson proclaimed, as he began to mock Senators and other elected officials on both sides of the aisle for having concerns about the nation's security apparatus.
Here are a couple of the statements he mocked. Note: Mitt Romney is Susan Collins in pants, and deserves to be mocked.
Tucker conveniently edited Murphy's to leave out the part that was mean to Bolton.
After getting a dig in at the dirty Libyan refugees (because it is, after all, White Power Hour), Tucker finally got down to it:
If you aren't snorting your coffee at that, you should be. John Bolton doesn't believe in the "brute force of government," he believes in the brute force of the military and always have. There's never a bad war in Bolton's mind, and that CERTAINLY does NOT qualify him as any kind of leftist. He's an Islamophobe, a warrior for oil, and an associate of the Ginni Thomas hard right contingent.
But it's Fox News, so Tucker can say whatever he wants and get away with it. Just sick.
NOTE: The video above has some pieces edited out which don't relate to the main point of Tucker's claim.
