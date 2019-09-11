Tucker Carlson Hilariously Declares John Bolton 'A Man Of The Left'

"Man of the people" and frozen dinner heir Tucker Carlson was beside himself with joy Tuesday night as he put his focus on John Bolton's termination.

"Great news for America!," Carlson proclaimed, as he began to mock Senators and other elected officials on both sides of the aisle for having concerns about the nation's security apparatus.

Here are a couple of the statements he mocked. Note: Mitt Romney is Susan Collins in pants, and deserves to be mocked.

Mitt Romney outspoken on Bolton’s firing: “I’m very, very unhappy to hear that he is leaving. It’s a huge loss for the andministration and for the nation.”



Asked about a possible replacement, Romney suggests “John Bolton” — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) September 10, 2019

More Romney: “John Bolton is a brilliant man with decades of experience in foreign policy. His point of view was not always the same everybody else in the room. That’s why you wanted him there. The fact that he was a contrarian from time to time was an asset, not a liability.” — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) September 10, 2019

The fact that Trump has fewer people whispering war chants in his ear is good. Bolton was dangerous and that’s why I opposed his selection. But it can also be true that the general instability of American security policy and personnel is making us weaker in the world. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 10, 2019

Tucker conveniently edited Murphy's to leave out the part that was mean to Bolton.

After getting a dig in at the dirty Libyan refugees (because it is, after all, White Power Hour), Tucker finally got down to it:

“If you’re wondering why so many progressives are mourning Bolton’s firing tonight, it’s because Bolton himself fundamentally was a man of the left. There was not a human problem John Bolton wasn’t totally convinced could be solved with the brute force of government. That’s an assumption of the left, not the right. Don’t let the mustache fool you. John Bolton was one of the most progressive people in the Trump administration. By the way, naturally, once he was ensconced there, Bolton promoted Obama loyalists within the National Security Council. That shouldn’t surprise you either.”

If you aren't snorting your coffee at that, you should be. John Bolton doesn't believe in the "brute force of government," he believes in the brute force of the military and always have. There's never a bad war in Bolton's mind, and that CERTAINLY does NOT qualify him as any kind of leftist. He's an Islamophobe, a warrior for oil, and an associate of the Ginni Thomas hard right contingent.

But it's Fox News, so Tucker can say whatever he wants and get away with it. Just sick.

NOTE: The video above has some pieces edited out which don't relate to the main point of Tucker's claim.

