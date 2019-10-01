Home
Entertainment
10/01/19 8:00pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
The Daily Show: Trump Can't Even Get Impeached Right!
Comedy Central notes that Trump is "wasting" his first impeachment, lol. (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
Open thread below...
Comments
