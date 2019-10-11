The Day After Bill Barr Meets With Murdoch, Shep Smith Announces He's Leaving Fox (Updated)

Via the Hollywood Reporter, some shocking news: The Fox News burr under Trump's saddle is leaving! And not as voluntarily as they make it sound -- rumor is that he was told to stop calling out Tucker Carlson:

In a shocking turn of events that stunned the media industry, Fox News anchor Shepard Smith announced his departure from the network after more than 23 years on Friday afternoon.

Smith is one of the faces of the network's news division and one of its most important journalistic assets. The decision was Smith's, Fox News said.

"Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News and begin a new chapter," Smith said. "After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged. The opportunities afforded this guy from small town Mississippi have been many. It’s been an honor and a privilege to report the news each day to our loyal audience in context and with perspective, without fear or favor. I’ve worked with the most talented, dedicated and focused professionals I know and I’m proud to have anchored their work each day — I will deeply miss them.”

The 3 p.m. hour on Fox News will be hosted by "a series of rotating anchors ... until a new dayside news program is announced," the network said.