Fox Biz Guest Likens Impeachment Inquiry To A Cult Ritual

There's a new Peter Schweitzer type in town. His name is Lee Smith, and he's written a book! What's the title of said book? Brace yourselves: "The Plot Against The President: The True Story Of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered The Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History"

No, really. Devin Nunes? Here's a picture of the cover, just so you can see it's real:

It's a two-fer. Bends the knee to Trump while at the same time promoting the Tinfoil Hat King Nunes. How clever.

Smith joined Maria Bartiromo on her Fox "Business" show to discuss the book. But first, he had some things to say about the current impeachment inquiry.

Being the non-objective person that she is, Bartiromo sets up the question by asking whether Smith believes Democrats are working hard to invent something to nail Trump with for 2016.

"Here is how I see what we're calling the impeachment process, inquiry — I see it as a secret ritual conducted by a cult," Smith told Bartiromo. "And I think it's worthwhile thinking of Speaker Pelosi as the high priestess of the cult, and Adam Schiff as a high priest of the cult."

He added, "And the purpose of the cult is to protect the swamp."

It's Halloween, so I guess it's the season. Who watches this crap? People who care about business or the cult of Trump? I think we know the answer to that.