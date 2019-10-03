Rudy Giuliani Waves 'Notes' In The Air; Fox Calls It A 'Bombshell'

They don't call it "Trump TV" for nothing.

Trump supporters on Fox News and FOX Business network will do and say anything to defend Trump's criminal and immoral behavior.

Rudy Giuliani, fresh off of an embarrassing performance with Chris Cuomo on CNN, used his own notes of his interviews with disgraced Ukrainian former prosecutor general Shokin and declared them as legal documents and proof positive of his faux claims against the Bidens.

This is all in an effort to smear Trump's political rivals.

Earlier today on Mornings with Maria, host Maria Bartiromo, an avid Trump fan, began her segment by claiming Fox News obtained a bombshell report.

"Fox News has obtained documents showing that the prosecutor at the center of the Ukraine scandal says he was forced to stop his investigations," she said.

Fox News toadie reporter Griff Jenkins joined Maria and immediately gave up the charade.

Jenkins replied, "Yeah, were talking about Giuliani's interview with form Ukrainian prosecutor Victor Shokin ---from the notes -- "

And that is the key phrase in his entire segment. From Giuliani's "notes."

Giuliani, if he still is an attorney, should have his license revoked for colluding with a disgraced foreign agent.

And as CNN reports several Republican senators signed a bipartisan letter which urged then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to "press ahead with urgent reforms to the Prosecutor General's office and judiciary." Whoops.