Fox News Dumps 'Super Christian' Todd Starnes

The bigotry and hate mongering from Super Christian Todd Starnes was finally too much for Fox News.

His removal comes a few days after he said on his radio program on Monday that Democrats do not believe in the Christian God and instead may worship Moloch, a pagan god often associated with child sacrifice. When asked for comment, Fox News confirmed the news that Starnes is no longer working at the network but did not elaborate on the reasons behind Starnes’ departure.

We missed that latest bit from Starnes but we will remember him not so fondly for plenty more gems, such as:

Whining that a Miss America of Indian descent wasn’t American enough.

His fear mongering that the War on Christmas might soon lead to a Christmas concert in which “little Johnny and Susie start chanting ‘Allah Akbar.’”

His fear mongering that gay marriage will lead to Christians being "purged" by LGBT activists.

His racial attacks on President Barack Obama as “Race-baiter in Chief,” among others.

His calling Kavanaugh protesters “screaming animals” who should be tasered.

His false claims of Christian persecutions.

In August, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists rescinded its invitation to Fox as a sponsor for its Excellence in Journalism conference in San Antonio and returned nearly $17,000 in sponsorship money, specifically as a result of Starnes’ inflammatory comments about immigrants in the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso. The NAHJ stated:

Starnes unapologetically states that America has “suffered” from the “invasion of a rampaging hoard of illegal aliens”, claiming that most “illegal immigrants” are violent criminals as well as casually using a reference for their immigration to the United States with the Nazis invading France and Western Europe in World War II.

NAHJ President Hugo Balto also blasted Fox News management for offering “regret” for such demonization but “little to no consequences.”

It looks like Fox was finally shamed into doing something.

Watch what seems to be at least one of the episodes that drove NAHJ to rescind its partnership with Fox above. In it, Starnes likens immigrants to Nazi invaders and claims, “we have been invaded by a horde, a rampaging horde, of illegal aliens," less than two weeks after the August 3 El Paso shooting. The video is from the August 14, 2019 edition of Fox Nation’s Starnes’ Country, via Media Matters.

Right Wing Watch published the conversation in which Starnes and Fox contributor Robert Jeffress agreed that Democrats worship Moloch, after JEFFRESS first mentioned it.

“We just assume they’re praying to God,” Starnes added. “I’m not quite sure.” “Apparently the god they worship is the pagan god of the Old Testament, Moloch, who allowed for child sacrifice,” Jeffress answered. “The God of the Bible doesn’t sanction the killing of millions and millions of children in the womb. I think the god they are worshiping is the god of their own imagination.”

THEREFORE, if this is what caused them to dump Starnes, we assume the same fate awaits "Pastor" Robert Jeffress.