Mika Brzezinski And Greta Van Susteren Feud On Twitter

Oh noes the gloves are off between Mika and Greta?

Then please stop watching us. What a disturbing tweet. This is about corruption in the Presidency and the hosts that promulgate the President’s lies. A shame not to recognize the importance of this moment. https://t.co/6KTJ5S9icD — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) October 1, 2019

Deadline reports:

Greta Van Susteren and Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski engaged in an unusual public argument on Tuesday over when it’s appropriate for a cable news personality to call out a competitor. Their Twitter debate was triggered by comments about Fox News made by Brzezinski’s Morning Joe co-host and husband Joe Scarborough earlier in the morning. Without naming names, Scarborough chided Sean Hannity for making discredited claims about Joe Biden and the whistleblower.“ "News orgs and hosts need to stop talking about competitors as each news org has so many skeletons in their closets…They should focus on their own jobs and stop watching each other,” Van Susteren wrote on Twitter, linking to a Mediaite story on Scarborough’s comments.

Skeletons in their closets, Greta? Like the fact that your MSNBC show lasted less than six months? And now you're slapping MSNBC in the hopes of getting, what, air time on One America News?

And yeah, Mika would love everyone to forget all the brunches she had at Mar A Lago, not to mention this:

Morning Joe was a regular unquestioning promoter of Trump's campaign, monthly. Receipts: pic.twitter.com/qsJMbbuytl — Frances Langum (@bluegal) March 17, 2019

It's funny how chummy they were just two years ago when Greta's show debuted.

But as Driftglass notes, Cable Teevee Has No Memory. Because they don't dare.