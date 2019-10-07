Mike Barnicle Ridicules Gullible Ron Johnson As 'Very Limited Intellectually'

After viewing the Meet The Press segment from yesterday in which Chuck Todd actually pinned down Sen. Ron Johnson, the Morning Joe regulars flamed the stumbling senator.

"Uh-huh. Of course the president always tells the truth, Mike Barnicle," Scarborough said.

"What a sniveling, quisling-like performance on Meet The Press. It's a senator, a United States Senator representing the good people of Wisconsin bringing up conspiracy theories from years past, trying to somehow say that explains Donald Trump holding up $400 million worth of military aid to protect a democratic ally from further invasion from Vladimir Putin. A man that Donald Trump has, of course, capitulated to time and time again in every meeting that they had.

"And it's just all of these displays, you can look at Marco Rubio's display. Marco said a few good things during this investigation. But Ron Johnson there, so many others, I saw Jodi Ernst and i thought, my God, you entered public service for this? To cower in front your own people and to lie in front of your own people and to just not tell them the truth? it's astounding and it gets worse by the day. And, of course, we know this will end badly for Donald Trump and everybody else that apologizes for him. but it is so painful to watch right now," he said.

"Joe, a few moments ago, you made the observation as we opened the show with the clip of Marco Rubio and Roy Blunt speaking and you made the observation that they know," Mike Barnicle said.

"They go out and say these things, but they know. Behind the scenes they know. Well, Joe, they all know. And they have all chosen, they've had a choice, to protect the country or protect their status in office. They've chosen their own re-election hopes and dreams over the United States of America. Last night the president of the United States betrayed an ally in the field, the Kurds in Turkey. That's just the latest thing he's done.

"You mentioned Mitt Romney. Nearly 70 years ago, there was one individual, Margaret Chase Smith, who spoke out against Joe McCarthy during the height of the Red Scare in the early 1950s. History still remembers her, remembers the name, remembers the deed. History is a constant stenographer.

↓ Story continues below ↓

"Ron Johnson, who appears very limited intellectually, the other senators who say the president was joking when he said China should investigate Joe Biden, these things are going live forever in the history. We are living through a particularly turbulent, depressing and dangerous period in American history unlike we've ever known.