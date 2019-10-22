'Mike Pence Would Be President By Noon' On A Secret Ballot, Scarborough Says

In a discussion of Trump's latest poll numbers, Joe Scarborough and Mike Barnicle spilled the beans on how Republicans talk about Trump in private.

"They respond to his presidency what did he do today? So it's tough to get an assessment, I think, from pollsters on people in the poll because they're looking at a presidency that is so mercurial because he's likely to say something today. So there's no measure of his presidency, other than what he does by the moment.

"It's a crazy, crazy presidency. I think Republican senators are going to be a dominant force in this election process because more and more of them -- listen, Joe, you know, we all know, that privately in the cloakroom, they speak very disparagingly of him. And if there was a secret ballot in the United States Senate, I think Trump would lose 90-10, maybe," Barnicle said.

"If there were a -- Mike, if there were a secret ballot in the Senate this morning, Mike Pence would be president by noon. It is that clear they want Trump out, they want Mike Pence in, they want to return to conservative principles, they want a return to conservative issues," Scarborough said.

"They want one day where they're not asked a question they can't answer. One day," Mika said.

"They want to talk about policy instead of Donald Trump trying to loot the federal treasury to make hundreds of thousands of dollars on his Scottish resort or his Irish resort or his Miami bedbug-ridden resort, they want to get back to business and Trump's recklessness won't allow them," Scarborough said.

Yeah, I call bullsh*t. Does Scarborough actually believe that crap? Tell me one single Trump action Republicans would reverse. Would they repeal Trump's massive, unproductive tax cuts on those "conservative principles"? Of course not. Would they restore the regulations Trump has stripped from industry? Hell, no. Would they stop putting babies in cages? Seems unlikely.

So let's stay focused: These are conservative policies, taken to the logical conclusion. Trump just rammed them through.