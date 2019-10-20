Mike Huckabee Pretends Doral Emoluments Violation 'Wasn't Anything Illegal'

If anyone was wondering what the damage control over on State-Run TV was going to look like after Trump Trump abruptly switched gears on having his resort at Doral host the G7, here you go.

One, blame the media for reporting on the corruption. Two, blame Democrats for "overreacting."

And three, lie and pretend that there was nothing illegal about Trump blatantly violating the emoluments clause of the United States' Constitution.

Here's Mike Huckabee doing all of the above on this Sunday's Fox & Friends:

HUCKABEE: They always do, and they went berserk over this. I think the president made the right move to say we're not going to go there. It's just something he doesn't need to add to the plate. His plate's overwhelmed with things that he's being criticized for. There wasn't anything illegal about it, but it just was a controversy that ugh... it's an unforced error. It doesn't need to happen.

So, he'll go somewhere else. There's lots of places to go. As he said in the tweet, it might be Camp David. I hope it's someplace so remote, the reporters aren't able to get there. That would really be a great comeuppance.

BILA: Governor, let's take a listen to the media blasting the plan and get your reaction. […] Very mild reaction by the media. What do you think?

HUCKABEE: What you just played there is the reason that most of the American people have zero trust, zero confidence in most of the media today. It's disgusting. And for them to try to make it that Donald trump was even considering Doral because he was going to feather his own nest, my gosh, the man gives away every single penny of his entire presidential salary. He's a billionaire. He doesn't need the revenue from a G7 conference to be able to pay his electric bill next month. This is absurd!

HENRY: Governor, real quick, as a member of the media though, when you talk about trust in media, how much trust should we have in the acting Chief of Staff at the White House when he stood at that podium not only promoting the resort, but saying this is all fine, we're going to do this, and then about 24 hours later the president says never mind?

HUCKABEE: That's the way it works, you know? You throw something out there and it doesn't really go over well, you look and you say, you know, this isn't worth the fight. The president is a fighter. He fights the right fights.

Sometimes you just say this fight isn't worth the trouble, let me use my energy to fight something that matters to the American people. So now the press will have to find something else and, trust me, they will. It doesn't matter what this president does, they're going to find something they don't like about it. But this is one that kind of comes back on them as a little bit, as Popeye would say, embarrasking to them.