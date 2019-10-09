Misc
If Prznint Stupid thought that wagging the dog was going to get him out of the impeachment dog house, he should think again. To our observant friends we hope you have a peaceful and meditative Yamim Nora'im.

Infidel753 writes about the betrayal of the Kurds.

The Way of Improvement Leads Home gives us a quick history lesson from the Impeachment of Andrew Johnson.

Stinque presents "The Bride of Putin!"

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music, Open Culture illustrates The Talking Heads music catalog with pulp fiction from the '40s and '50s. It strangely works!

