If Prznint Stupid thought that wagging the dog was going to get him out of the impeachment dog house, he should think again. To our observant friends we hope you have a peaceful and meditative Yamim Nora'im.

Infidel753 writes about the betrayal of the Kurds.

The Way of Improvement Leads Home gives us a quick history lesson from the Impeachment of Andrew Johnson.

Stinque presents "The Bride of Putin!"

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music, Open Culture illustrates The Talking Heads music catalog with pulp fiction from the '40s and '50s. It strangely works!

