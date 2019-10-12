Well, Crooks and Liars, if your Impeachment Bingo card included "Holy Crap, what next?" You should go get yourself a prize. I mean seriously, we have Prznint Stupid stabbing allies in the back, the DOJ running errands for his teevee lawyer, who (btw) was out partying with soon-to-be indicted election fraudsters at the Trump Hotel before they were to flee the country with a midnight ticket going anywhere (to paraphrase Journey). What's next? Who knows! It's a mad world.

Election Law Blog tells us a lot about the arrest of Rudy Giuliani’s associates. There's so much more there than meets the eye!

Politics Plus is warning us that Facebook is already at it again, and 2020 makes 2016 look like a warm-up act.

Occasional Planet says the Grover Norquist won, game, set, and match.

Jobs Anger gives us hope.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music, Open Culture discusses Jefferson Airplane and specifically the history of 'White Rabbit' with Grace Slick.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).