Ralph Reed's New Book Demands 'Christians' Support Trump

Ralph "Casino Grifter" Reed is the poster boy for the moral rot of today's evangelical movement.

His new book from right-wing propaganda mill Regnery Press (of course) was going to be titled "Render to God and Trump" when the marketing team said, uh, no.

Matthew 22 says Jesus divided church and state by telling those complaining about taxes to the Romans to "render unto Caesar that (coinage) which is Caesar's, and render unto God that which is God's." Politico:

In his book, Reed will “persuasively” argue evangelicals have a duty to defend the incumbent Republican leader against “the stridently anti-Christian, anti-Semitic, and pro-abortion agenda of the progressive left,” according to the description. He will also rebut claims by religious and nonreligious critics that white evangelical Protestants “revealed themselves to be political prostitutes and hypocrites” by overwhelmingly backing Trump, a twice-divorced, admitted philanderer, in 2016. “Critics charge that evangelical Trump supporters … have so thoroughly compromised their witness that they are now disqualified from speaking out on moral issues in the future,” the description reads.

Ralph Reed should be so lucky that Trump will still be president or even a viable candidate for re-election when this idolatrous book comes out in April, 2020.

A lot of Kurdish Christians are going to be slaughtered in the coming days. Remember that it began on a day where one of the most popular American evangelical Christian leaders wanted to title his upcoming book: Render Unto God and Trump. https://t.co/EfEZrqDt8r — Tyler (@tbroker23) October 9, 2019

On the Ralph Reed headline, I just want to insert here, as a relatively conservative and orthodox Christian priest-Reed's position is rank heresy. — Andrew Kadel (@FrKadel) October 9, 2019

This is why I'm an atheist and goddamn proud of it



https://t.co/o6OrQ1zAWb — 😇 Sam Dailey 😇 (@MaddDawgDailey) October 9, 2019

Frances Langum has a master's degree in theological studies from Harvard Divinity School.