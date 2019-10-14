Schiff: Hearings Are Private To Keep Trump And His Minions In The Dark

Face The Nation's Margaret Brennan wanted Rep. Adam Schiff to tell her when the House impeachment committee will hold public hearings.

"Well, actually, you know, I think that the public attitudes have swiftly moved in strong support of the impeachment inquiry," he said. "And you know what we were trying to do is do a methodical and yet with a sense of urgency investigation of these matters."

"The Republicans say it's behind closed doors so you can cherry pick information to be released," Brennan said.

"The Republicans would like nothing better because they view their role as defending the president and being the president's lawyers. If witnesses could tailor their testimony to other witnesses. They would love for one witness to be able to hear what another witness says so that they can know what they can give away and what they can't give away," the former prosecutor said.

"There's a reason why investigations and grand jury proceedings for example, and I think this is analogous to a grand jury proceeding, are done out of the public view initially. Now we may very well call some of the same witnesses or all the same witnesses in public hearings as well. But we want to make sure that we meet the needs of the investigation and not give the president or his legal minions the opportunity to tailor their testimony and in some cases fabricate testimony to suit their interests."

In other words: Adam Schiff sees no reason why the House investigation should be tailored to the interests of the Republican coverup. Boo hoo, Republicans!