Was This Guy REALLY The Acting Attorney General?

How can it be that Matt Whitaker, salesman of toilets for well-endowed men, was once our Acting Attorney General? It's unfathomable.

Here is Mr. Big Dick Toilet Salesman (h/t Marcy Wheeler) telling Laura Ingraham that abuse of power is not a crime.

Of course, he forgot to mention that impeachable offenses are not necessarily crimes, but abuse of power is right at the heart of what the Founders saw as an impeachable offense.

Partial transcript below, via Media Matters:

MATTHEW WHITAKER: I'm a former prosecutor and what I know is this is a perfect time for a preliminary hearing, where you would say, "Show us your evidence. What evidence of a crime do you have?" I mean, the Constitution, you know, sort of -- abuse of power is not a crime. Let's fundamentally boil it down to -- you know, the Constitution is very clear that this has to be some pretty egregious behavior, and they cannot tell the American people what this case is even about.

At the end of the interview, Ingraham observed, "This is the revenge of the global elites."

Whitaker agreed.

What does that even mean?