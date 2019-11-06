Lindsey Graham Tries Using Trump's Incompetence As His Alibi

Cornered again by reporters in the hallway of the US Senate, Trump "ally" Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is up for re-election in 2020...

I wonder if Lindsey Graham has any regrets about hitching his whole wagon to a guy who has now presided over GOP losses in Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Maine, Kansas, Nevada, and New Mexico. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 6, 2019

... said on camera that Trump's policy in Ukraine was "incoherent."

LINDSEY GRAHAM: What I can tell you about the Trump policy toward the Ukraine, it was incoherent, it depends on who you talk to. They seem to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo.

That is his CURRENT get out of jail free card for the Trump White House: "They seem to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo."

Wow.

Media Matters' Aaron Rupar notes that "'The president is too incompetent to do impeachable stuff' is quite the defense!"

And Wapo's Radley Balko points out that "The problem with pivoting from 'no quid pro quo' to 'yes there was one, but it isn’t that bad' is that they then have to explain why Trump lied about it — and continues to. Apparently, they’re going with, 'He’s too stupid to know what any of this means.'

Of course, Lindsey has been forced to change his story multiple times in the past few weeks.

Wait until Trump hears about the "incoherent" stuff.