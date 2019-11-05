Politics
Election Results Thread: Kentucky, Virginia And Mississippi

Will the Democrats take the Virginia statehouse? Will Governor Matt Bevin be defeated?
By Karoli Kuns
The polls are beginning to close and results are rolling in. It's too early to see much in Kentucky, but reports say that there was awesome turnout there. Similarly, folks in the know about Virginia are optimistic about the Democrats taking the statehouse back tonight, and there's a big Governor's race up for grabs in Mississippi.

Here's the links for your results.

Polls are now closed in Kentucky. You can find results here.

You can track Virginia results here.

In Mississippi, polls are open until 8pm EST, then you can track the results here.

I will update this post with any results as they become available.


