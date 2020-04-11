KY Wingnuts Rand Paul And Thomas Massie Blast Gov. Beshear For Easter Quarantine Plan

Apparently these Libertarian-leaning (pretending) Republicans think that personal freedoms extend to potentially killing your neighbors and your immediate family. The Governor of Kentucky has other ideas. If you want to go to large church gatherings on Easter Sunday you're free to do so, but just be aware that you're subject to mandatory quarantine afterwards.

Source: USA Today

U.S. Senator Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie are slamming Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's Friday announcement that those who attend in-person church services over Easter weekend will face mandatory quarantine.

"Taking license plates at church?" Paul tweeted late Friday, along with a far-right website's article on Beshear's new action. "Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here."

Paul, who was the first member of the Senate to confirm having COVID-19, announced earlier this week that he has recovered and is volunteering at a Bowling Green hospital.

Beshear said during his 5 p.m. news conference that law enforcement will record the license plate numbers of those attending mass gatherings of any kind, including religious services.

That information will be used to identify attendees, whom local health officials will contact and require to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"This is the only way we can ensure that your decision doesn’t kill someone else," Beshear said.

Nine minutes after Paul's tweet, Massie shared the same article, asking, "What the actual hell?"