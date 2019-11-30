E.T. And Elliott Reunited Over Thanksgiving And NO ONE CRIED OKAY

I'm not crying, YOU'RE crying!

During the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, TV viewers were treated to a commercial that was actually a mini-movie featuring E.T. returning to Earth to visit his old pal Elliott, who's, of course, all grown up. Grown-up Elliott is played by grown-up Henry Thomas - the actor who played child Elliott in the movie classic nearly 40 years ago. All the old themes were revisited - bicycles in the moonlight, playing with old toys, joys of childhood snowstorms, along with some more modern ones, like VR goggles and movie streaming. (It was, after all, an Xfinity commercial.)

ET gets to know Elliott's wife and children, and when he's set to return, implies there are little ET-lings waiting for him at home on his own planet. Complete with the original gorgeous John Williams soundtrack, and it's a gift of nostalgia and hope for all the generations.

If you missed it, scroll up and watch. I'll be right here.