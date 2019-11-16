Fox News Impeachment Hearing Video Omits Democratic Questions And Yovanovitch Statement

Although Fox News posted its video on YouTube with the title, “Trump impeachment hearing Day 2 - Ambassador Yovanovitch,” a hugely important chunk of the hearing, which just happened to be the part with her opening statement and the most important Democratic questions, is not included.

Friday’s impeachment hearing with former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, began with an opening statement from her followed by 45 minutes of questions from Democratic Chairman Adam Schiff and Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman. During that time, Yovanovitch testified about her “grave concerns about the degradation of the Foreign Service” under Donald Trump.

Also during that time, Trump attacked her on Twitter:

....They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President.” The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Fox’s own panelists were horrified. On Fox News Channel's live coverage, Bret Baier noted the tweet was a potentially new article of impeachment; Ken Starr called it “extraordinarily poor judgment.”

But you would know none of that from watching Fox’s supposedly complete YouTube video.

The hearing recessed after about an hour and a half, after Schiff and Goldman concluded their questioning. During that time, Schiff also called attention to Trump's tweet.

The hearing resumed with questions from Republican Devin Nunes, the ranking member, and Republican counsel Stephen Castor. Nunes pulled a made-for-TV stunt of trying to yield his time to Rep. Elise Stefanik, which he surely knew was not allowed, probably with the intent of making Chairman Schiff look like he was squelching Republican participation with the added benefit that it was a man shutting down a woman.

Fox News’ video, above, begins during the lengthy recess. You can tell it’s not the beginning of the hearing because members’ papers and other effects remain in the room. At about 55 minutes in (the video will start at that point), Yovanovitch returns and, shortly thereafter, Nunes and Stefanik begin their TV stunt.

↓ Story continues below ↓

What very convenient timing!

Published with permission from News Hounds.