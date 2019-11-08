Friday News Dump: Rep. Gym Jordan Should Resign, And Other News

This is some unfortunate timing for Trump fave Gym Jordan. He's about to be appointed to the House Intelligence committee so he can attack the impeachment hearings from within, and now he's got to convince the public he is being ONCE AGAIN "lied about"? Resign, you nasty little twerp.
Let this sink in: there is way more credible evidence that Rep. Jim Jordan covered up a sexual abuse scandal at Ohio State than there is evidence Joe Biden did anything wrong related to Ukraine.
This sounds just like #JimJordan pattern. He shrugs off crimes committed right in front of this eyes. I don't doubt this is true of his inaction at @OhioState as well. #ResignJimJordan https://t.co/qoNkPCzxeR
#GymJordan is good at looking the other way when illegal activity is happening.
Anything Jim Jordan has to say about the whistleblower is going to ring a little hallow coming from a man who protected a sexual predator and denied any knowledge of what was going on. He should resign now.
#JimJordanKnew#JimJordanResign
So between Duncan Hunter and Gym Jordan we have a pattern here. Democrats like Katie Hill and Al Franken resign to do the right thing, and the gutless gang of eunuchs in the @GOP hang on for dear life, no matter how wretched their actions were. Disgusting. #JimJordanKnew https://t.co/7CC9R9iWHC
“I wish Jim & Russ...would stand up & do the right thing & admit they knew what Strauss was doing, because everybody knew what he was doing to the wrestlers. What was a shock to me is that Strauss...was breaking new ground by going after a ref.”
Oy. Here's some other news:
‘Ukrainians see a dark irony in the fact that it was the president of the United States... who has pushed Zelensky to deal in the very type of corruption he’s supposed to get rid of.’ https://t.co/G9pMydxXOd↓ Story continues below ↓
Front page of the @courierjournal this morning: pic.twitter.com/UF5ik2md8D
1. Yesterday, the Trump campaign was caught defrauding thousands of its own supporters.
They enticed people to donate with the promise of a breakfast w/Trump.
There was no breakfast w/Trump.
The vast majority of news outlets are ignoring this story.https://t.co/2de4xHOcCH
Check out this new @SecretService report on targeted school violence. https://t.co/DbShZk7xsi
I agree with Nate Silver here: “Media elites have underestimated the resilience of Biden’s candidacy pretty badly so far and Bloomberg is, among other things, a media elite who hangs out with a lot of other media elites.”
Just incredible.
To shield Trump, House Republicans plan to argue that Giuliani, Sondland, and Mulvaney may have acted on their own to pressure Ukraine, @karoun and @rachaelmbade report:https://t.co/9oxR2b3qRg
But this is *demonstrable* nonsense. See this piece and thread: https://t.co/N8rNwYceR8
These reversals are common pic.twitter.com/070OLVs9Wq
Within a few years, it could cost more than $100,000 a year to attend elite colleges such as the University of Chicago, @aliaemily writes. https://t.co/SvtrG5aCnY
“You know I welcome him to the race. I welcome the mayor to the race. We've had one mayor of New York City already in the race so we will have a second one,” Klobuchar said last night per @MauraBarrettNBC. https://t.co/IR89oLDj46
Some good observations of Bolton in this @genmag piece from formers who have tussled with him. Upshot: White House should be worried. https://t.co/UMcDaHj8v7
Seriously?
After their meeting at the White House on October 15 ended, with the Trump told the family of the 19 yo motorcyclist killed outside in a crash involving the wife of a US diplomat that Steven Mnuchin, was “standing by ready to write a cheque.” https://t.co/Wpfu3deZSU
SEASONAL AROMAS OF NEW YORK CITY:
SPRING: moist thawing dog piss
SUMMER: baking dog piss
AUTUMN: pumpkin spice dog piss
WINTER: bodega christmas trees, frozen dog piss
.@danielahanley told @thehill about regulators stepping in. “History has shown that the #FTC and #DOJ have been very permissive of these companies, they just let them run wild.” https://t.co/s3aWa4sDPC
It took a letter from my lawyers for the BBC to withdraw their first statement about the lies spewed on @bbcquestiontime. Why did it have to come to that? Why did I have to send a 10 page legal document for them to tell the truth? Britain needs to know that something is amiss. https://t.co/1b0P2EJgi9
Old Texas, its culture steeped in guns, meets diverse new Texas: Their clash, amid an outbreak of mass shootings, is changing the state’s politics. By @WPJenna. https://t.co/kTkmIieMpC
Oh and while I am talking about poverty, on Thursday the President of the United States was ordered to pay $2M in settlement for STEALING FROM POOR PEOPLE because he used his "charitable" foundation as a slush fund for himself. A f***ing billionaire.Take that in.#FridayThoughts
My absolute favorite Jefferson topic were the Jefferson Bottles fraud of the century. It is all too fabulous...the best part was the heir to the Koch fortune getting ratfucked for millions.https://t.co/gfkgHssNE6
POTUS just called me Fake News again. My question is about his lying. His answer...before he told me to be quiet. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/lnOw0SZQlr
Remarkable that a lawyer for whistleblower sent WH a "cease and desist" letter for Pres Trump to stop calling for whistleblower to be identified and stop "rhetoric that may endanger" him or her. Lawyers says blame will "rest squarely" w/ Trump if whistleblower or family is hurt. pic.twitter.com/pfAC8nmJad
Trevor Noah wants to "sweeten the deal" for billionaires supporting Elizabeth Warren's Medicare-for-All. https://t.co/zRodatFsb9
Australia Wildfire: imagery of Australia's east coast today. pic.twitter.com/EycnLS5dta
MinnPost: are you secretly surveilling your students online?
*crickets*
Public school, via email blast: MINNPOST IS UNFAIRLY ATTACKING US FOR BEING LEADERS https://t.co/6EjkCf9cyo
Trump ordered to pay $2 million to charities over misuse of foundation, court documents say https://t.co/iUhAqnQIg5
The 6yo, who lives with his grandparents, got the gun from his home.
— 4.6 million children live in homes with access to an unsecured gun
— 75% of kids know where a gun is stored in their home
Kids are curious, and safe storage is crucial! #GunSafety https://t.co/1kPEvCklbi
The president of the United States has to pay out $2 million for running a crooked charity and the story doesn’t even make it above the fold because of course he did. That’s where we are. https://t.co/1kW95GB5tv
The NY AG should go back into court and seek sanctions and further penalties in response to these lies about the settlement. https://t.co/TTvou06JMS
Also, Trump children (DJT Jr, Eric, Ivanka) all recently took a special class on how to be a charity board member. They were “directors” of the Trump Fdn...but the board hadn’t met in 19 years.
Her family lost its most recent serious financial and tax fraud case only yesterday https://t.co/rZeeU6E8Eo
“While I went to high school with casual weed smokers, and worked at various jobs with weekend coke snorters, I was entirely unprepared for what I’ve seen in state prison.” https://t.co/gWCDziEc9k
Wow. 45% of veterans say the military prepared them "not too well" or "not well at all" for the transition to civilian life. (52% say somewhat or very well).https://t.co/eprdjdXQje
In 2014, White House speechwriter @TSzuplat made a brain-injured soldier a national symbol of resilience. Now he finds that Cory Remsburg's story didn’t end so neatly. Photographs by @PeteSouza https://t.co/5bES0eXYnU
this @russchoma story on the hidden scandal of Sessions' senate career is still so damning. He was a lot more than just an immigration hardliner. Sessions, I mean. Not Russ. https://t.co/Y9tFNASkUq
Say it with me friends, it wasn’t a “shadow foreign policy”: It was a use & abuse of access to foreign leaders, official acts & public officials, for personal political gain. That’s not conducting US foreign policy, that’s corruptly executing a political strategy for a candidate.
lol what happened to the love https://t.co/I8AREfU4Vn via @TPM
DEPT. OF 'PEOPLE DON'T ALWAYS SUCK'
Philly showed up for Kambel Smith's art opening last night and my heart almost exploded (a thread): https://t.co/I7OuGAdfSh pic.twitter.com/Z7KdInmlLO
A Yale grad and ex-banker ended up homeless in Los Angeles. Then a fellow alum made an unexpected offer - CNN @docrocktex26 @Ireland0828 @rick00979 https://t.co/RFhNEz4zKf
