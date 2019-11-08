Politics
Friday News Dump: Rep. Gym Jordan Should Resign, And Other News

After another witness says Jordan knew about the pervert team doctor, social media tags #JimJordanKnew and #ResignJimJordan are trending.
By Susie Madrak

This is some unfortunate timing for Trump fave Gym Jordan. He's about to be appointed to the House Intelligence committee so he can attack the impeachment hearings from within, and now he's got to convince the public he is being ONCE AGAIN "lied about"? Resign, you nasty little twerp.

Oy. Here's some other news:

DEPT. OF 'PEOPLE DON'T ALWAYS SUCK'

And finally: Cuteness!

Have a wonderful weekend, especially all you veterans out there!

