Hannity Gives Senate Republicans Their Impeachment Marching Orders

Sean Hannity spent a few moments of his show with his Trump consultant hat on, giving Republican Senators orders as to which conspiracy theories they should use to distract everyone, how to make it look like Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, not Russia, and a lot of spaghetti for them to toss at the screen in order to create a distraction.

Acknowledging that Adam Schiff will veto his absurd wish list, Hannity turned his focus to the Senate.

There are witnesses that need to be subpoenaed immediately and I would start with the nonwhistle-blower whistle-blower whose complaint was based totally on hearsay. We know he was close to Joe Biden. We know he's a democratic activist. We know he had contact with Schiff's office before he filed a complaint. Now he needs to answer some important questions. Where did you get your information? Did Schiff's office help write the complaint? Did they advise you to get an attorney? Go to the inspector general? What are your ties to John Brennan, your former boss? What was the nature of your relationship with Joe Biden and his campaign? Did you collude with anybody in Schiff's office?

Actually, Hannity doesn't have a clue whether they know anything about the whistleblower, because the name they're relying upon is the product of conjecture on the part of Real Clear Investigations and Breitbart, of course. But beyond that, everything that whistleblower wrote has been corroborated by witnesses, Mick Mulvaney, and even Trump himself. This is nothing but a distraction.

Hannity then proposes Schiff himself -- another distraction. A laughable one.

"It's also time to put Hunter Biden under oath," he declared. Really? Why? Distraction #2.

The next person who would need to go under oath is former Vice President, yup, Joe Biden himself. He should be subpoenaed. What did he really know and when he did he know that his son was being investigated? How many people warned him his son was being investigated? When was he aware that the Ukrainian prosecutor that he got fired was investigating his son and how many times was he told his son was in fact investigated? What role did his son play in U.S. Policy in Ukraine, if any?

↓ Story continues below ↓

NARRATOR VOICE: His son was not being investigated, and especially not by Shokin. That is an invention of the right-wing fever swamp, a fiction, a fantasy. Marie Yovanovitch testified that there were no active investigations into Burisma, too. Big Distraction #3. As an added bonus, it smears the Democrat who has a strong likelihood of opposing Trump in 2020. How conveeeeenient.

More spaghetti is thrown in the form of calls for Nellie Ohr (conspiracy theory relating to Christopher Steele's dossier), Alexandra Chalupa (conspiracy theory about the DNC using Ukraine to interfere in the 2016 election), and more. All just tossed out to distract hungry viewers from the reality of Dear Leader's infidelity to the Constitution and the Rule of Law.

"Everything that you witnessed this week is all about the upcoming election," Hannity blustered. Finally! A true thing. Trump absolutely engaged in an extortion scheme which he intended to use to manufacture lies about Joe Biden's son so that he could smear Joe with them. And he used the full faith, credit and assistance of the United States as the lever to pressure the Ukrainians into complying. That's before we get to the profit motive as evidenced by Rick Perry's oil and gas backers landing a 50-year contract with Ukraine.

Sean Hannity is walking on the edge of a precipice. It won't be long before he falls in.

(transcript via Media Matters)