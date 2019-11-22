Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain

This week has been nothing more than a clown-car crash We're almost at the weekend, but unlike Republicans we liberals understand how calendars work!

You Might Notice a Trend notices that Prznint Stupid and his GOP enablers might be avoiding accountability now, but will they be able to avoid 2020? Elections matter!

Hunter at Random sees Prznint Stupid trying to criminalize humanity (as in human kindness).

Mike The Mad Biologist goes into the way-back machine to January 2017 when he sort-of made a prediction that definitely came true.

Bonus Track: Hysterical Raisins takes us on the Impeachment Express.

